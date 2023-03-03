Update 0.21.1 Patch Notes

Cosmoteer update 0.21.1 is now available! This update should significantly improve game performance for many players, especially with late-game saves that have a lot of "junk" floating around. Plus it's got a bunch of other fixes and quality-of-life improvements. Here's the full list:

Greatly improved performance when there are a lot of "junk" ships, such as with many late-game saves.

Upgraded to Microsoft .NET 7, which may further slightly improve overall performance. (Please let me know if you have any crashes or other issues playing Cosmoteer, especially if you are using Windows 7 or 8.)

When loading blueprints from a saved ship design into the ship editor, you will now be given options to also load that ship's paint design, crew roles, crew assignments, and/or resource assignments. (When pasting instead of replacing, the paint and role options will not be available.)

The game will no longer slow down automatically when an enemy is detected if there are already enemies within detection range.

Added options to turn off the crew and resource assignment arrows for non-selected crew and resource rooms. These options are in the dropdown menu in both the crew and resource management screens.

It is now possible to salvage your own ships by holding the Ctrl key.

You must now hold Ctrl to delete damaged parts because they do not refund full resources.

Multiplayer lobbies will now be named using the format "A-123" instead of a randomly-generated station name.

The light size toggle for the new exterior lights is now changeable in the ship editor just like the color already is.

If the player's ship is too far from a station to hire crew, the user interface for doing so will be disabled and a message will be shown to explain.

Damage scaling based on difficulty level no longer applies to damage (or salvage) done to junk.

When playing on Imagineer economic difficulty, crew can now be hired from stations at zero cost and as if the player had maximum fame.

Ion Beam Prisms will no longer redirect incoming ion beams when powered off. This fixes an exploit where it was possible to aim a prism and then power it off to reduce its command point usage.

It is now possible to attack a ship that you are already following.

It is no longer possible for the host to force start a Career mode game if not all players are ready.

Added a warning when VSync is enabled while also using a Minimum Target F.P.S. of 60, which is known to cause performance issues.

Clearing debris in Creative Mode will no longer remove jump gates.

Added 15 new faction ships and stations.

Added the winning ships from the Feb. 2023 ship design contest. These ships will not spawn in Career mode but are available to use in Creative mode.

Miscellaneous updates to several dozen existing ships.

Various updates to the existing language translations. (Thanks community translators!)

Bugfix: Loading a ship design from the ship editor was not properly loading crew roles and assignments.

Bugfix: AI ships were over-emphasizing the firepower of each potential target ship compared to its distance.

Bugfix: AI ships were over-estimating the firepower of ships with ion prisms.

Bugfix: The "ALL HANDS LOST" game over message would be displayed when the player's control room was destroyed even if they still had crew.

Bugfix: Trying to upload some ship fleets to the Steam Workshop could result in an error if the ship file chosen for the preview image was too large.

Bugfix: When a ship didn't have any parts, its mass would be shown as 1.0 tonnes.

The title screen logo ship was missing a door. (Literally unplayable.)