 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 3 March 2023

Patch 39

Share · View all patches · Build 10687549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Cutscene: Teacher.
  • New Blessing: Dual Wield Master.
  • New Blessing: One-Handed Weapon Master.
  • Modified Blessing: Bleed Ring has a new effect.
  • New Art: Undead Goblin Warrior.
  • New Art: Goblin Mage.
  • New Art: Undead Goblin Mage.
  • Enemy Changed: Goblin mage now does fire attacks.
  • Enemy Changed: Undead Goblin mage now does darkness attacks. Also the moveset has been modified for the undead goblin mage.
  • Bug Fix: Healthy Appetite blessing can only be obtained once now.
  • Bug Fix: Items are now correctly dropping again. Thief's trousers and some stuff from random chest will drop correctly.
  • Bug Fix: If the enemy is parry stunned, they no longer can be short stunned during time.
  • Bug Fix: Damage increase and damage reduction now works correctly status effects damage. E.g Scholar's Blessing reduces Bleed Damage or Berserk Blessing increases Bleed damage correctly.
  • Bug Fix: Darkness is no longer affected by the enemies berserk blessing effect,
  • Balance: Darkness now deals 8% of damage instead of 7%.
  • Balance: Darkness Ring now increases darkness damage to 12% instead of 10%.
  • Balance: Goblin Warrior weapon size decreased.
  • Balance: Player will get mini stunned more often by basic attacks.
  • Balance: Damage multipliers no longer increase poise damage. (Such as berserk blessing, berserk skill etc).
  • Balance: Players hit boxes improved.
  • Balance: Wooden dagger damage reduced from 13-15 to 11-12.
  • Balance: Wooden wand damage reduced from 15-16 to 12-13.
  • Balance: Wooden Sword damage reduced from 16-18 to 13-14.
  • Balance: Iron Sword damage reduced from 20-22 to 19-20.
  • Balance: Iron Rapier damage reduced from 19-24 to 18-21.
  • Balance: Parrying dagger damage reduced from 18-19 to 15-16.
  • Balance: Barbarian blessing increases damage reduced from 25% to 20%.
  • Balance: Berserk blessing increases damage reduced from 25% to 20%.
  • Balance: Scholar's blessing reduced damage dealt by 20% instead of 25%.
  • Balance: Consecutive Attacks blessing now caps at 40% damage increase instead of 50%.
  • Improvement: Death Wand projectiles visuals improved.
  • Improvement: Fire wand projectiles are visually smaller.
  • Improvement: Anti aliasing x4 is on by default now.
  • Improvement: Now up to 8 lights can affect any object.
  • Other: Updated credits.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link