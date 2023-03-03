- New Cutscene: Teacher.
- New Blessing: Dual Wield Master.
- New Blessing: One-Handed Weapon Master.
- Modified Blessing: Bleed Ring has a new effect.
- New Art: Undead Goblin Warrior.
- New Art: Goblin Mage.
- New Art: Undead Goblin Mage.
- Enemy Changed: Goblin mage now does fire attacks.
- Enemy Changed: Undead Goblin mage now does darkness attacks. Also the moveset has been modified for the undead goblin mage.
- Bug Fix: Healthy Appetite blessing can only be obtained once now.
- Bug Fix: Items are now correctly dropping again. Thief's trousers and some stuff from random chest will drop correctly.
- Bug Fix: If the enemy is parry stunned, they no longer can be short stunned during time.
- Bug Fix: Damage increase and damage reduction now works correctly status effects damage. E.g Scholar's Blessing reduces Bleed Damage or Berserk Blessing increases Bleed damage correctly.
- Bug Fix: Darkness is no longer affected by the enemies berserk blessing effect,
- Balance: Darkness now deals 8% of damage instead of 7%.
- Balance: Darkness Ring now increases darkness damage to 12% instead of 10%.
- Balance: Goblin Warrior weapon size decreased.
- Balance: Player will get mini stunned more often by basic attacks.
- Balance: Damage multipliers no longer increase poise damage. (Such as berserk blessing, berserk skill etc).
- Balance: Players hit boxes improved.
- Balance: Wooden dagger damage reduced from 13-15 to 11-12.
- Balance: Wooden wand damage reduced from 15-16 to 12-13.
- Balance: Wooden Sword damage reduced from 16-18 to 13-14.
- Balance: Iron Sword damage reduced from 20-22 to 19-20.
- Balance: Iron Rapier damage reduced from 19-24 to 18-21.
- Balance: Parrying dagger damage reduced from 18-19 to 15-16.
- Balance: Barbarian blessing increases damage reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Balance: Berserk blessing increases damage reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Balance: Scholar's blessing reduced damage dealt by 20% instead of 25%.
- Balance: Consecutive Attacks blessing now caps at 40% damage increase instead of 50%.
- Improvement: Death Wand projectiles visuals improved.
- Improvement: Fire wand projectiles are visually smaller.
- Improvement: Anti aliasing x4 is on by default now.
- Improvement: Now up to 8 lights can affect any object.
- Other: Updated credits.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 3 March 2023
Patch 39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
