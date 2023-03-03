Patch 5.4.3 - Egypt Map Got Bigger!

Key changes

• Maps - Increased the size of Egypt map

• Gameplay - Now Killer’s stun lasts 3 seconds near the Hypnochair

Improvements and fixes

• Gameplay - Now the reaction check is more chaotic during the “Confusion” Event

• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes it was impossible to pick up an item from the Chest

• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes items and abilities were not used if you bind the control buttons to F5 and F6

• Props - Fixed that the destruction of Props occurred incorrectly

• Granny - Fixed that sometimes the UI of Granny’s perks was displayed incorrectly

• Fei - Fixed that sometimes Fei didn't take damage from Killers

• Fei - Fixed that sometimes a Killer could knock down Fei with one hit

• Fei - Fixed that some Fei’s skins were displayed incorrectly

• Fei - Fixed that Fei couldn't interact with objects while using her ability