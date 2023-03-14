Spring Update and Coral Island original soundtrack is live!

Hello Islanders, Spring update is finally here! We have a few other things as well, like the OST reward.

**

**

Tree Planting Festival:

Join the tree planting festival every Spring 21. It happens right behind your farm, near the Ranch.

Replant Purwo Woods, an area devasted by illegal logging.

See the trees grow every year until complete restoration in Year 4.

Afterward, the event will turn into something. Replant and find out!

NPC’s :

All dateables and a few townies will now change into bathing suits when doing most activities on the beach or at the hot springs.

Both the in-game model and portrait changes!

You can increase your heart level until level 5 with all NPC.

Unlock additional dialogue with them.

Unlock newly added heart events with them.

New Contents:

You can open the Wind Gate now after you've reached level 40 of the Water Gate.

Explore the Wind Gate to mine new ores and gems.

Giants Village is now accessible!

The first part of the Giants storyline is available to play through.

Have dialogues with the Giants and grow your relationships with them.

Enchant your tools with special attributes at the Giant Village.

Fuel enchantments by donating gems, fossils, or artifacts.

Upgrade your house to level 3 for extra rooms and a second floor.

Duck and Sheep can now be purchased from the Ranch.

Sheep produces Wool and can be processed with Loom to Wool Cloth.

Duck produces Duck Eggs, which can be processed with various artisan processors similar to Eggs.

Added artisan machine, Dehydrator: Turns ocean loot into dried goods.

Added resource machine, Solar Panel: Used to produce a battery.

4 New Fruit Plants: Banana (Spring & Summer), Cocoa (Spring & Summer), Lemon (Fall & Winter), and Rambutan (Fall & Winter).

Large logs spawn daily in the Mid Forest (these drop hardwood!).

20 New Hairstyle

71 New Clothing

4 Beards

17 New Outdoor Decor

24 New Indoor Decor

Accessibility:

Support for Dyslexic Font for Latin characters.

Support for in-game font sizes modifier. You can change the font to be bigger or smaller. We recommend you use the maximum value when playing with Steam Deck!

Support for Color Blindness filter, you can change the in-game filter to help weaknesses in Deuteranopia, Protanopia, or Tritanopia. You can also adjust the filter strength in-game to your liking.

We’ve moved several options related to accessibility into the “Accessibility” tab to make it easier to find.

Improvements/bug fixes:

Added various buff effects when consuming cooked items.

Buffs give special attributes to players for a limited time.

Upgrading to house level 2 now gives the player an oven.

Improved the Journal feature to correctly keep track of everything you’ve captured in the game.

Bug fixes of random crashes for low ram devices.

Re-added Sprinkler II back.

All sprinkler models have been made smaller.

Various 3d model improvements.

Rebalancing various items.

Masteries are being reworked to up to 6 skills for each mastery.

You can now level up until level 8 for each Mastery.

Relationship UI now shows bathing outfits for NPC.

Relationship UI now shows the Giants tab to see relationships with the Giants.

Interacting with tower views across the map now shows you a zoomed-out view of that area.

Play how you want with our new customized Mouse / Keyboard and Controller keybinding.

**

Coral Island Original Soundtrack (OST)

**

Coral Island OST is now available to purchase on Steam! Enjoy more than 100 original soundtracks.

For all backers, please check your email or Backerkit account for your OST reward. You should have received the OST key to redeem. If not, please reach us at support@stairwaygames.com

Bundle Sale is Live on Steam!

Get Coral Island + Original soundtrack bundle at the link below. It’s on sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/31132/Coral_Island_OST_Bundle/

**

FAQ

**

When will Coral Island be available on consoles?

Coral Island will be available on consoles including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch after PC's full release. We will announce the date when we have more to share.

I have not received my game key yet!

Please make sure that you ordered Steam as your platform of choice. If you choose Steam as your platform of choice and still don't have the code, you can reach out to our support email at Support@stairwaygames.com

Thank you,

Stairway Games