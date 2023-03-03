SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.2.0 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.2.0

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

• All Space AI has been reprogrammed from scratch. Now, AI is smarter, more balanced, and more challenging in space battles.

• Faction Diplomacy system has been added to the game. Now, factions have their own allies and hostiles and they dynamically interact with them.

• Faction Diplomacy actions have been added to the game. Now, players can declare war on factions, or make contracts and take away what they own through diplomatic means.

This feature is still under development, so there are some missing parts:

• Enemy factions are not yet attacking your bases (this feature will be added in a few days).

• Diplomatic sanctions and trade agreements cannot yet be made (this feature will be added in the update on 10/03/2023).

• This feature serves as the foundation for a more advanced and detailed faction-build system that will be added in the future. It is currently in the early development stage.



• Faction wars have been improved. Now, AI advances more rationally in the form of command and control in faction wars. And the general of each station also participates in the battles, trying to disrupt the player's tactics. (Experimental)

• New high-class ship types belonging to the player's faction have been added. Now, high-class ships are not only available in the interface but also on the battlefield.

• Mining/Research/Factory stations have been updated and renewed. Areas for foot combat for faction wars have been re-adjusted.

• Japanese language has been updated.

• English language has been updated.

• Spanish language has been updated.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

• After conquering a station, the battle section in the "faction" interface still appears.

• The Ship Manager interface or bank interface can be accessed from inside a station.

• When an enemy dies while performing a melee attack, my character goes into ragdoll mode when passing over the enemy's corpse, and sometimes spins around constantly.

• Mining/Research/Factory stations are not being counted for System Conquest and are being duplicated.

• Enemy ships slow down after a while in pursuit mode, causing me to lose pursuit.

• If my character tries to enter a station while climbing, all lights in the game go out and my character gets stuck at the station door.

• Reloading while aiming and then letting go of aim during the reload animation keeps the slower aim sensitivity, even though I am no longer ADS.

• If I place a stacked item from the service panel in the bank, the second item I placed in the same stack does not update in the bank.

• My drones don't transition to Ally state within 1-2 seconds of their initial spawn, and during this time, they shoot at me if I stand in front of them.

• After changing weapon switch keys, when I reach a certain point in the main story, these keys are reset to their default values.

• In faction wars, sometimes my ships do not enter the battle area during the Escape route.

• Mercenary interview missions take players to gas giants or systems with no planets.

• Enemy NPCs can shoot through walls.

•In the "kidnapping Mark" mission, if the mission changes to "warp away" after kidnapping the ship, and I do not warp and return after some time, the mission gets stuck and I cannot use the warp drive again.

• I cannot enter the Hub station Raditz in the Daillium system. The screen fades and stays that way.

• Ally ships spawn as fighters, even if I upgrade them via the Faction panel.

• After reading the notes on the Points of Interest (POI) found on planet surfaces, if I open another interface (such as inventory), I am unable to close the POI note. It remains stuck on the screen.

• Enemy ships are shooting back without using the default backfire ability as if I am in front of them.

• In the Qu-hran mission, I fell off the containers while jumping on the cargo ship, and since I couldn't activate my jetpack, I fell to the ground but my character did not die.

• In the Ka-Run mission, I die when the PODs explode.

• Every time I use Anka's crew abilities, an explosion effect spawns on my ship.

• When warping to a combat zone, I am being attacked by pirates. As a result, a faction war begins but I am unable to access the combat zone.

• In the shop widget, if I press the "++" button to buy a stack and then switch tabs without pressing the purchase button, and return to the purchase interface, every time I press the "Buy" button, I buy the entire stack for a single item's price.

• My drones are not attacking the enemies around them but are just following them and doing nothing.

• The presence of my ship during the battle does not affect the capture point.

• When attacking buildings outside the station, soldiers land in the station and stay in the air while fighting without their feet on the ground.

• Shops sell equipment one level above the player.

• Some Falron stations cannot be loaded.

• In faction wars, support-building turrets never attack the player's ship.

• The Win dialog (Destroy/Plunder/Capture) can be closed by pressing ESC, which keeps the operation stuck and prevents the battle from being won.

• We are aware that some players are experiencing crashes, especially towards the end of warp. Unfortunately, since we are not encountering the same issue on every computer, it has been difficult for us to pinpoint the source of the problem. To address this, we have formed a small team of volunteer players to help us reproduce the bug. We are working hard to find a solution and we appreciate your understanding.