New Game Update, Build 0008

New Car: Seichi

With huge power and an FR layout, the most drifty car in TS as of yet!

New Progression System

Part unlocking is finally here!

Experience Points and Levels are counted in 2 ways:

Overall Driver Per Car

In Time Attacks, you are now rewarded with Experience Points and Money based off your performance.

For now, there are no driver based unlocks yet (Coming later), but you can now finally unlock all the cosmetic parts on the cars.

The rate of earning EXP and Money is still a work in progress, please give us feedback on it!

Situation on New Tracks

Unfortunately, our new tracks are still not ready for this update.

We know that the track selection is an issue right now and are working on ways to resolve it to bring more tracks to the game. Please sit tight!

Other Changes

Changed buying/installing parts in the garage, now required to hit "Enter"

Added function to resend time attack record to leaderboard if it fails (up to 3 attempts)

Added manual selection of online ghost (Press G while focused on the leaderboard to pick a ghost)

Added song name display (Format for naming of own song files: Artist - Song Name

Added button to skip song (Bind key in settings to use)

Added swappable mirrors

Improved Engine RPM redline lauching behaviour

Fixed potential crash when failing to join lobby

Reworked file saving format, file sizes are about 30% smaller

Note: Upon launching this version of the game for the first time, your car mods will be reset back to stock