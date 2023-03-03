- Added the 'Dark Acolyte' hero.
- Added info text on hero skills when pointing on them with mouse (currently don't work with controller..).
- Added skills: 'Sickle', 'Sigil Of Trapping', 'Sigil Of Fire'.
- Added 'Tumble' powerup.
- Added 'Deep Pockets' powerup.
- Added 'Mercenaries' powerup.
- More work on sound assets disposal.
- Updated some texts.
HellEscape update for 3 March 2023
New Hero, Powerups and Skills! (+ sound assets fix?)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
