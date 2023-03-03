 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 3 March 2023

New Hero, Powerups and Skills! (+ sound assets fix?)

Share · View all patches · Build 10687126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the 'Dark Acolyte' hero.
  • Added info text on hero skills when pointing on them with mouse (currently don't work with controller..).
  • Added skills: 'Sickle', 'Sigil Of Trapping', 'Sigil Of Fire'.
  • Added 'Tumble' powerup.
  • Added 'Deep Pockets' powerup.
  • Added 'Mercenaries' powerup.
  • More work on sound assets disposal.
  • Updated some texts.

