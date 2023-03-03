 Skip to content

Space Wreck update for 3 March 2023

Hotfix 1.2.47 - Fix doors

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix some door-related issues.

  • Fix: a character can walk through locked doors without opening them.
  • Fix: companions (e.g. Ingrid) cannot use doors even though they are in your party.

