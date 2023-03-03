Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.3

Toulon’s Journals
Reduced bot health from 45 to 35
Reduced walking speed 2 to 1.7
Balance Changes
Pinhead’s Wrench
Reduced downed damage from 15 to 12
Increased Charge time from 3 to 5 seconds
Increased Draw Putaway time from 0.1 to 0.5 seconds
Leechwoman
Fixed Crawls audio bugs.
Increased Dagger’s primary attack downed damage from 2 to 3
Increased Dagger’s secondary starting charge downed damage from 1 to 3
Increased Spit Leech downed damage from 1 ton 2
Increased Spit Leech standing damage from 0 to 5
Bot Changes
Fixed "I've never done anything to you!" Achievement. From requiring Torch to Execute someone as Torch from inside the elevator to having to Execute them as Torch while WAITING for the elevator on the Fifth Floor Map.
Changed files in this update