 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puppet Master: The Game update for 3 March 2023

Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10687014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Toulon’s Journals

Reduced bot health from 45 to 35
Reduced walking speed 2 to 1.7

Balance Changes

Pinhead’s Wrench
Reduced downed damage from 15 to 12
Increased Charge time from 3 to 5 seconds
Increased Draw Putaway time from 0.1 to 0.5 seconds

Leechwoman
Fixed Crawls audio bugs.
Increased Dagger’s primary attack downed damage from 2 to 3
Increased Dagger’s secondary starting charge downed damage from 1 to 3
Increased Spit Leech downed damage from 1 ton 2
Increased Spit Leech standing damage from 0 to 5

Bot Changes

Fixed "I've never done anything to you!" Achievement. From requiring Torch to Execute someone as Torch from inside the elevator to having to Execute them as Torch while WAITING for the elevator on the Fifth Floor Map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1757611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link