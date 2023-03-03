Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10687014 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 20:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Toulon’s Journals

Reduced bot health from 45 to 35

Reduced walking speed 2 to 1.7

Balance Changes

Pinhead’s Wrench

Reduced downed damage from 15 to 12

Increased Charge time from 3 to 5 seconds

Increased Draw Putaway time from 0.1 to 0.5 seconds

Leechwoman

Fixed Crawls audio bugs.

Increased Dagger’s primary attack downed damage from 2 to 3

Increased Dagger’s secondary starting charge downed damage from 1 to 3

Increased Spit Leech downed damage from 1 ton 2

Increased Spit Leech standing damage from 0 to 5

Bot Changes

Fixed "I've never done anything to you!" Achievement. From requiring Torch to Execute someone as Torch from inside the elevator to having to Execute them as Torch while WAITING for the elevator on the Fifth Floor Map.