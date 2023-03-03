 Skip to content

Bhop Craze update for 3 March 2023

Hosting Servers!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now go to online tab and host your own server. Just pick maps, invite friends and play together!

Fixed:
-maps on server now change correctly

