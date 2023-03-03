Playtest Patch v0.62n

FIXED: The loading screen freezes if the save file contains a customer leaving with his private car

FIXED: Detained suspect number doesn't update on the security menu illegal activities box

FIXED: AI state info of the people doesn't sync immediately after loading

FIXED: Souvenir shop rooms rendered twice on the receptionist room assignment window

FIXED: "Souvenir Shop 1" research doesn't unlock the candy machine

FIXED: Bottom bar manage button highlight boxes activate after loading a game session

FIXED: Placing building improvements doesn't upload the room values immediately

FIXED: Chefs go to a random place in restaurants before going to the chef's stations.

FIXED: Windows and curtains

FIXED: "Security Deployment" research doesn't unlock the "Private Room Security" and "CCTV" research

CHANGED: Customers are less likely to leave without their private car

CHANGED: People highlight info bar UI design changed

CHANGED: Marketing campaigns need hr documents instead of money now

CHANGED: The room info menu doesn't close while placing items

CHANGED: Pressing the 'Go To' button on the employee info menu selects the employee and closes the HR menu.

CHANGED: Game sessions start with two random "Book Club Event" and "News Reading Event" plans now.

-- Save/Load system optimization. Save file sizes decreased significantly.