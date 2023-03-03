 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 3 March 2023

Patch 0.03.116is live! The S.L.I.M.E. Store has its own desktop icon.

  • Adjusted level streaming process for Church on Spruce St. (Optimization).
  • Turned up ambient sound the notes give off.
  • Increased robustness of EVP Sessions and answers.
  • Moved the SLIME Store to the PC Desktop in the office.
  • Swapped the Unreal icon with the CSPPI Icon in the task bar, while game is running.
  • Fixed a ghostly audio glitch when getting too close to a ghost.

