- Adjusted level streaming process for Church on Spruce St. (Optimization).
- Turned up ambient sound the notes give off.
- Increased robustness of EVP Sessions and answers.
- Moved the SLIME Store to the PC Desktop in the office.
- Swapped the Unreal icon with the CSPPI Icon in the task bar, while game is running.
- Fixed a ghostly audio glitch when getting too close to a ghost.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 3 March 2023
Patch 0.03.116is live! The S.L.I.M.E. Store has its own desktop icon.
