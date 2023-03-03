 Skip to content

Premium Bowling update for 3 March 2023

Ball Update Version Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10686630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Version 1.23 comes with improved bowling ball graphics and 12 new bowling balls. The update also contains some major usability improvements such as ability to pick up a ball to close unimportant menus and possibility to use jukebox and ball returns. There's also a ton of bug fixes and smaller improvements.

Changed files in this update

PremiumBowling-Win Depot 898581
  • Loading history…
