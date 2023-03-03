Version 1.23 comes with improved bowling ball graphics and 12 new bowling balls. The update also contains some major usability improvements such as ability to pick up a ball to close unimportant menus and possibility to use jukebox and ball returns. There's also a ton of bug fixes and smaller improvements.
Premium Bowling update for 3 March 2023
Ball Update Version Released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PremiumBowling-Win Depot 898581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update