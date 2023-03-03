Norway Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10686553 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 18:46:27 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update enables mission generation on the new Norway terrain as well as....

Fixed a bug where trees wouldn't show up in the targeting pod view Fixed a bug where the stores page would not show any weapons Updated enemy A.I. so that trees will occlude their vision. This is also true for your radar and CP/G spotting ability. All MFD maps will now be hidden correctly

Missions work exactly as they do on the Lush Desert terrain. However, due to the mountainous nature of Norway, mission can be a lot longer unless you want to fly over the top of the mountains which can be a little risky!