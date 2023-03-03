Norway Beta Update

This update enables mission generation on the new Norway terrain as well as....
Fixed a bug where trees wouldn't show up in the targeting pod view
Fixed a bug where the stores page would not show any weapons
Updated enemy A.I. so that trees will occlude their vision. This is also true for your radar and CP/G spotting ability.
All MFD maps will now be hidden correctly
Missions work exactly as they do on the Lush Desert terrain. However, due to the mountainous nature of Norway, mission can be a lot longer unless you want to fly over the top of the mountains which can be a little risky!
Changed depots in norwayterrain branch