 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 3 March 2023

Norway Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10686553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update enables mission generation on the new Norway terrain as well as....

  1. Fixed a bug where trees wouldn't show up in the targeting pod view

  2. Fixed a bug where the stores page would not show any weapons

  3. Updated enemy A.I. so that trees will occlude their vision. This is also true for your radar and CP/G spotting ability.

  4. All MFD maps will now be hidden correctly

Missions work exactly as they do on the Lush Desert terrain. However, due to the mountainous nature of Norway, mission can be a lot longer unless you want to fly over the top of the mountains which can be a little risky!

Changed depots in norwayterrain branch

View more data in app history for build 10686553
Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link