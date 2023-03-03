A lot of bugfixes in this one!

Hello, pieces of cubes!

Today is a great day because we've made a big step in the development of the game. Now, the most annoying bugs have been fixed, so it's time to add more content and make QoL updates (which will provide new bugs) until the first stable release of the game.

I was very concerned about the immortal (but not able to deal damage) bots in multiplayer. This bug affected even real players. But now it's gone.

So, for this 0.9.3, no new content at all but: the most annoying bugs are fixed, the game will now load faster and with a more comprehensive loading screen and I managed to reduce the used internet bandwidth by about 1/3.

Developing games is not my main job, and in the coming weeks, I will have less time to do big updates, but reported bugs will still be patched regularly.

Thank you for your help and comments thought this pre-release.

Bêta v0.9.3

Bug fixes:

FIXED THE UNKILLABLE BOTS BUG.

Fixed the risk of a bot not being able to respawn.

Fixed the bases that were sometimes impossible to capture in domination game mode.

Fixed the bases that were sometimes not restoring health/ammo/shield in regen domination game mode.

Fixed electric rifle's ammo not regenerating in regen domination game mode.

Fixed spy's disguisement that was not synced for all players in multiplayer.

Fixed weapons ammo not decremented server-side.

Fixed AIs that were sometimes not equipping AK-47s.

Fixed the passive skill of the Viking class in the invasion game mode that was not working.

Fixed ability 2 of the priest class in invasion game mode that was not working.

Fixed team name not displaying in the upper console when a base is lost in domination game mode.

Fixed 0 and 1 particles when hacking a base in domination game mode.

Fixed health/mana state bar for medic/junkie not showing on teammates when we are in team 2.

Fixed wood shield sound when getting a shield in domination game mode.

Fixed inverted snow intensity between sleet and snow atmos.

Added missing English translation for the "game over" scoreboard.

Improvements: