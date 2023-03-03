 Skip to content

Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 3 March 2023

New Update! - AI Improvements & New Languages

AI Adjustments and Improvements
  • Multiple adjustments to AI decisions when in possession of the ball.
  • Improvements to player behavior during attacks.
  • Multiple adjustments to AI behavior when defending.
  • Improved AI decision-making when taking a corner kick.
  • Improved AI decision-making when taking a free kick.
  • Improved marking and tackling decisions.
  • Improved AI decision-making when it comes to heading the ball.
  • Improved reaction time of AI players to go towards the ball.
  • Detection of an open goal when the opponent goalkeeper is knocked down, to shoot at it.
  • Reduced chances of bad players shooting from far away from the goal when there are available passes.
  • Changes in player attitude when their team loses or recovers the ball.
  • Improved use of skills by the AI.
New Features
  • New languages: Japanese, Korean (and improvements in Simplified Chinese)
  • Option to enable/disable offsides.
  • Indicator of the player committing the offside.
  • Special headers, by holding down the shoot button, the player heads the ball downwards or upwards, depending on the attacking or clearing situation respectively.
Goalkeeper
  • Adjustment in the goalkeeper calculation when saving shots that bounce before reaching the goal.
  • Adjustment of the power in the goalkeeper's volleys. Now, the AI should almost never make very soft volleys.
  • Significant reduction in the chances of the goalkeeper running outside the area with the ball in hand.
Various
  • Improvements in offside detection to avoid unclear offsides.
  • Adjustment in offensive attitude to make it more balanced.
  • Adjustment in the volume of the "Goal" shout.
  • Adjustment in the scale of the names above the players.
  • Adjustment in the accuracy of your player's shots.
  • Cooldown addition for the "Block tackle" and "Front tackle" skills to prevent spamming.
  • Adjustment in the conditions for jumping to head the ball or do a bicycle kick.
  • Adjustment of marking and speed of your team's players in Hard mode.
  • Delay in the formation of a corner after taking it.
  • Adjustment in the probability of consecutive evasions.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed issue where the formation image was not updating in the strategy menu after changing it (but it was still functional).
  • Corrected erroneous goalkeeper state when the ambulance entered, causing the goalkeeper to be out of position.
  • Prevented AI players from sliding into their own goal while charging a shot or pass.
  • Fixed issue where goalkeeper would hold onto the ball indefinitely after saving a penalty.
  • Corrected some male teams that had players with female heads

