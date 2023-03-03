New Update! - AI Improvements & New Languages

AI Adjustments and Improvements
- Multiple adjustments to AI decisions when in possession of the ball.
- Improvements to player behavior during attacks.
- Multiple adjustments to AI behavior when defending.
- Improved AI decision-making when taking a corner kick.
- Improved AI decision-making when taking a free kick.
- Improved marking and tackling decisions.
- Improved AI decision-making when it comes to heading the ball.
- Improved reaction time of AI players to go towards the ball.
- Detection of an open goal when the opponent goalkeeper is knocked down, to shoot at it.
- Reduced chances of bad players shooting from far away from the goal when there are available passes.
- Changes in player attitude when their team loses or recovers the ball.
- Improved use of skills by the AI.
New Features
- New languages: Japanese, Korean (and improvements in Simplified Chinese)
- Option to enable/disable offsides.
- Indicator of the player committing the offside.
- Special headers, by holding down the shoot button, the player heads the ball downwards or upwards, depending on the attacking or clearing situation respectively.
Goalkeeper
- Adjustment in the goalkeeper calculation when saving shots that bounce before reaching the goal.
- Adjustment of the power in the goalkeeper's volleys. Now, the AI should almost never make very soft volleys.
- Significant reduction in the chances of the goalkeeper running outside the area with the ball in hand.
Various
- Improvements in offside detection to avoid unclear offsides.
- Adjustment in offensive attitude to make it more balanced.
- Adjustment in the volume of the "Goal" shout.
- Adjustment in the scale of the names above the players.
- Adjustment in the accuracy of your player's shots.
- Cooldown addition for the "Block tackle" and "Front tackle" skills to prevent spamming.
- Adjustment in the conditions for jumping to head the ball or do a bicycle kick.
- Adjustment of marking and speed of your team's players in Hard mode.
- Delay in the formation of a corner after taking it.
- Adjustment in the probability of consecutive evasions.
Bugfixes
- Fixed issue where the formation image was not updating in the strategy menu after changing it (but it was still functional).
- Corrected erroneous goalkeeper state when the ambulance entered, causing the goalkeeper to be out of position.
- Prevented AI players from sliding into their own goal while charging a shot or pass.
- Fixed issue where goalkeeper would hold onto the ball indefinitely after saving a penalty.
- Corrected some male teams that had players with female heads
