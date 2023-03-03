Update 0.8.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10686253 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 18:13:36 UTC by Wendy

Hi once again! This mini update will fix a few things you reported:

Artifacts visual bug should be finally fixed.

Talkôr's probability of finding heart-related relics has been lowered even more.

Focus relic was not working properly.

Poison Bomb fixed too.

Talkôr’s constellation links have been rearranged.

When grabbing Talkôr’s Gold Potion relic, potions already on the ground will turn into gold potions.

When grabbing Talkôr’s Infinity Bag, coins already on the ground will also start disappearing.

Infinity Bag start duration is now 2s.

When you press “Retry” in the pause menu, tooltips won’t appear anymore.

Epic Shrine tasks have now lower requirements.

Unlocked items were not showing in the end panel.

One of Ragnar’s attack in phase 1 was not working.

You can no longer one-shot Ragnar 😛

