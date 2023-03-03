Update 0.8.3.1

Hi once again! This mini update will fix a few things you reported:
- Artifacts visual bug should be finally fixed.
- Talkôr's probability of finding heart-related relics has been lowered even more.
- Focus relic was not working properly.
- Poison Bomb fixed too.
- Talkôr’s constellation links have been rearranged.
- When grabbing Talkôr’s Gold Potion relic, potions already on the ground will turn into gold potions.
- When grabbing Talkôr’s Infinity Bag, coins already on the ground will also start disappearing.
- Infinity Bag start duration is now 2s.
- When you press “Retry” in the pause menu, tooltips won’t appear anymore.
- Epic Shrine tasks have now lower requirements.
- Unlocked items were not showing in the end panel.
- One of Ragnar’s attack in phase 1 was not working.
- You can no longer one-shot Ragnar 😛
If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.
