Nordic Ashes update for 3 March 2023

Update 0.8.3.1

Hi once again! This mini update will fix a few things you reported:

  • Artifacts visual bug should be finally fixed.
  • Talkôr's probability of finding heart-related relics has been lowered even more.
  • Focus relic was not working properly.
  • Poison Bomb fixed too.
  • Talkôr’s constellation links have been rearranged.
  • When grabbing Talkôr’s Gold Potion relic, potions already on the ground will turn into gold potions.
  • When grabbing Talkôr’s Infinity Bag, coins already on the ground will also start disappearing.
  • Infinity Bag start duration is now 2s.
  • When you press “Retry” in the pause menu, tooltips won’t appear anymore.
  • Epic Shrine tasks have now lower requirements.
  • Unlocked items were not showing in the end panel.
  • One of Ragnar’s attack in phase 1 was not working.
  • You can no longer one-shot Ragnar 😛

