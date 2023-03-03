A Patch With Many Bug Fixes And Also High Roller Rework

Reworked High Roller.

No longer allows rerolling of each item once.

Now grants 1 Reroll when picking a card from the deck.

Rerolls work similarly as old rerolls, but can reroll empty bottles and can be used on the same item repeatedly.

Added more sounds to the intro.

Item tooltips now properly show Pure item scrap value increase, and scrap value points granted by enchantments now match enchantment colors.

Renamed Color Affinity to Card Upgrade Chance.

Curse of Cold Feet is now disabled while in the Pocket.

Removed Pocket entrance exit while in the Pit.

Fixed Architect saying "choice" wrong. (Reported by Rawrquaza, indirectly.)

Fixed frozen floors turning invisible on client players based on the host player's location. (Reported by everyone.)

Fixed items left in the Pocket between areas resetting their infusion scrap cost to 0. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Sending a Seal Cube to the Pocket now properly starts its drop timer. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Fixed Pocket exit portals breaking for client players in the Pit if deep enough in. (Reported by zaprice.)

Fixed Toolkit bridges built by client players causing all sorts of exciting problems in multiplayer. (Reported by Rawrquaza, indirectly.) (Every other kind of bridge is still completely cursed. Working on it.)

Fixed Quick Restart and Return To Hub buttons breaking everything if pressed as client player.

Fixed Arcane Missile applying elemental debuffs to allies. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Arcane Missile's elemental variant Chill having infinite duration. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed leveling up causing drag and dropping items out of inventory to not work for the rest of the area. (Reported by Chonky Boye.)