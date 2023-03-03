Fixed camera issue that skipped a large portion of the tutorial.
Added new art for the Lancer unit.
Fixed tile issue on Jungle Map.
Mech Tech Playtest update for 3 March 2023
March 3rd patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed camera issue that skipped a large portion of the tutorial.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update