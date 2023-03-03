 Skip to content

Mech Tech Playtest update for 3 March 2023

March 3rd patch

March 3rd patch · Build 10686228

Fixed camera issue that skipped a large portion of the tutorial.
Added new art for the Lancer unit.
Fixed tile issue on Jungle Map.

