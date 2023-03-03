Desyncronization Improvements and Gameplay balances

I have high-hopes for the desync fixes in this build. I think it will resolve many of the desyncs that people have been encountering. Please continue to report any desync issues that you encounter in our Discord channel - the reports so far have been monumentally helpful in uncovering these issues. I have still detected a few minor desync issues but as of this update I, personally, have not found any remaining major issues.

Thank you to everyone who messaged on Discord to report issues and thank you all for your support!

Changes in v1.8.0: