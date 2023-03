Share · View all patches · Build 10686176 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 19:06:35 UTC by Wendy

Here is the change log for patch 1.1.0

Features:

-Implemented support for the first paid DLC scenario, "The Bunker", which is out now!

General Changes:

-Slightly increased the highlight effect around important objects.

-Adjusted the carrying positions of some objects.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed some typos

-Other small fixes