Test Branch Update! (Beta 9.0.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Implemented weapon attachments

Added the "stealth" weapon stat

Added rear pouches and right arm patch to the SWAT skins

Added map editor markers to the ceiling assets

Improvements

You can now rotate your agent in the customization scene (drag the view)

Tweaked the purchase cost of grenades

Integrated new grenades and perks sound effects

Renamed "cooldown" modifiers to "rate" to better reflect the bonus/malus

Moved the ceiling map assets to a dedicated folder

Improved the community mission browser UI

Reduced the size of the tips label in the loading screen

Added more controls in the audio settings

Updated translations

Fixes

Added the missing colliders to the ceiling and roof map assets

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.