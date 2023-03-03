Test Branch Update! (Beta 9.0.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Implemented weapon attachments
- Added the "stealth" weapon stat
- Added rear pouches and right arm patch to the SWAT skins
- Added map editor markers to the ceiling assets
Improvements
- You can now rotate your agent in the customization scene (drag the view)
- Tweaked the purchase cost of grenades
- Integrated new grenades and perks sound effects
- Renamed "cooldown" modifiers to "rate" to better reflect the bonus/malus
- Moved the ceiling map assets to a dedicated folder
- Improved the community mission browser UI
- Reduced the size of the tips label in the loading screen
- Added more controls in the audio settings
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Added the missing colliders to the ceiling and roof map assets
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch