I commissioned some bees 14 update for 3 March 2023

V1.0.7 - Added ability to click with numpad 5 / X

V1.0.7 - Added ability to click with numpad 5 / X

14 update for 3 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CHANGELOG

ADDED - Pressing numpad 5 or "X" is treated as mouse input (accessibility feature).

In the future, I have plans to make this and all other input bindable.

