Update 0.9.2.0 introduces a new melee weapon to Striving for Light: Survival. The Bear Caller is the very first melee weapon that can summon companions. Futhermore this update enables melee constructs to trigger double hit which should make them a more valid build choice.

New Melee Weapon: Bear Caller

Instead of attacking this weapon will call a mighty bear that attacks for you. The best thing about the bear attacks is that they count as player melee attacks and not only scale with your melee damage they also trigger all melee on attack and on hit effects just like your attacks do.

And this is how the bear looks in action:

Improvements

Melee constructs can now trigger double hit. This should make melee constructs a viable build choice.

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

Join our official discord!