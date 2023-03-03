This update includes a whole new episode to continue Ari and Zoe's journey through time!
What's new?
-Episode 3 content, including new art, RAD mechanics and story!
-Minor bug fixes throughout the entire game
Time Tails update for 3 March 2023
Episode 3 Released!
