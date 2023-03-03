Lying Souls™ - Pre Patch Update v1.0.2

Lying Souls™ Version 1.0.2 is now live on Steam!

The update includes some important functional changes and bug fixes. Like, for example, that applied settings are displayed properly.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that the version text was translated

Fixed a bug where settings made were applied but not displayed correctly

Fixed note in the last scene of the final level in chapter 1

Fixed the problem that completion of chapter 1 was not saved

Additions:

Added a save button in the settings menu

Adjusted the position of the subtitles

Changed the font size of the subtitles

Changed the font of the subtitles

Changed content of the note in the final level of chapter 1

Changed some objects and rooms in the first part of the prologue

NOTE: The performance got better, but I am still working on improvements for the performance on new as well as old hardware. I know there are some performance issues in the second level of chapter 1.

