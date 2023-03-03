 Skip to content

Lying Souls™ update for 3 March 2023

Lying Souls™ - Pre Patch Update v1.0.2

Lying Souls™ Version 1.0.2 is now live on Steam!

The update includes some important functional changes and bug fixes. Like, for example, that applied settings are displayed properly.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that the version text was translated
  • Fixed a bug where settings made were applied but not displayed correctly
  • Fixed note in the last scene of the final level in chapter 1
  • Fixed the problem that completion of chapter 1 was not saved

Additions:

  • Added a save button in the settings menu
  • Adjusted the position of the subtitles
  • Changed the font size of the subtitles
  • Changed the font of the subtitles
  • Changed content of the note in the final level of chapter 1
  • Changed some objects and rooms in the first part of the prologue

NOTE: The performance got better, but I am still working on improvements for the performance on new as well as old hardware. I know there are some performance issues in the second level of chapter 1.

  • Troxy Studios

