Lying Souls™ - Pre Patch Update v1.0.2

Lying Souls™ Version 1.0.2 is now live on Steam!
The update includes some important functional changes and bug fixes. Like, for example, that applied settings are displayed properly.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that the version text was translated
- Fixed a bug where settings made were applied but not displayed correctly
- Fixed note in the last scene of the final level in chapter 1
- Fixed the problem that completion of chapter 1 was not saved
Additions:
- Added a save button in the settings menu
- Adjusted the position of the subtitles
- Changed the font size of the subtitles
- Changed the font of the subtitles
- Changed content of the note in the final level of chapter 1
- Changed some objects and rooms in the first part of the prologue
NOTE: The performance got better, but I am still working on improvements for the performance on new as well as old hardware. I know there are some performance issues in the second level of chapter 1.
- Troxy Studios
