Laboratory update for 3 March 2023

Laboratory 1.075

3 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an option to hold the shoot button instead of rapidly pushing it.
With that being said - it's important to know that you can reach higher shooting speed by pressing it really fast. your choice.

