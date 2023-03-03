Update 2023-03-03

Hello Adventurers!

Unfortunately, we didn’t have update notes on last week’s update. But we didn’t have many visible changes either. This week we have some more exciting changes that play big parts in the preparation for the PRELUDE version.

An important note: Today’s update will reset your progress and remove the Shield Maiden character for now. Hopefully, we won’t need another save game reset, since we’ve sorted out the meta progression for the PRELUDE and don’t want to entirely redo it again.

Change Log 2023-03-03

FEATURES

Gamepad support! It’s almost complete and all essential menus should be usable.

Auto-aim setting for the main attack

A powerup item that will collect all XP on the current stage

New unlockable traits for each ability

New boss: “FlameDancer” in Ember Grounds

New enemy: exploding imps

BALANCING

Unlocking the Wellkeeper will now add start items to the chest

Torment rank build-up is now a bit faster

Haunted Caverns progression is now a bit easier

Ember Grounds now unlock by defeating the Imp Chieftain boss

OTHER CHANGES

Quests can now be bound to specific stages

Quests have been recreated with a new progression in mind

Added many Icons for items & traits

Added final assets for Ring Blades and Arcane Splinter

POLISH & QOL

Additional sounds

BUG FIXES

Fixed all those nasty crashes that happened by taking damage from stuff on the ground (like slime puddles and fire patches)

Putting the well back on the Haunted Cavern once unlocked

Initial shooting directions are set so that bullets won’t get stuck when entering a stage

Abilities won’t continue to fire anymore in the revive screen.

Radiant Aura trait description had negative values printed in green instead of red

PERFORMANCE

Major changes to reduce CPU load

Changed processing of physics and movement behaviours for better performance

The general performance on all devices, especially in later waves should improve - please send us feedback about this!

What's Next?

Finalization of the PRELUDE! This means getting a proper Ember Grounds progression and some polish and finishing on different things. We will very likely keep the demo and playtest version updated once the PRELUDE is released until the Early Access launch. The PRELUDE will have limited content, but the playtest will not. But improvements, balancing, and finishing some content and changes based on feedback will go into the PRELUDE as well.

We’re looking forward to your feedback!