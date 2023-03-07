 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Manager 2023 update for 7 March 2023

Football Manager 2023 Minor Update Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 10685669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


We've just released a minor update for Football Manager 2023, which addresses an issue with loading specific games after the release of our Main Data Update 23.3. This has impacted our users across multiple platforms.

The Minor Update is now live on PC/Mac via Epic, Steam and Windows Store. Football Manager 2023 Console players can also access the update on Xbox and PS5. The update will arrive on Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch™ for Football Manager 2023 Touch players at a later date. Please keep an eye on our social channels for updates.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting your platform client or console.

If you find any issues, please raise them via our Bug Tracker. If you experience any technical issues please check our FAQ for solutions or create a support ticket with our dedicated team.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1904541
  • Loading history…
Depot 1904542
  • Loading history…
Depot 1904543
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link