Football Manager 2023 Minor Update Out Now



We've just released a minor update for Football Manager 2023, which addresses an issue with loading specific games after the release of our Main Data Update 23.3. This has impacted our users across multiple platforms.

The Minor Update is now live on PC/Mac via Epic, Steam and Windows Store. Football Manager 2023 Console players can also access the update on Xbox and PS5. The update will arrive on Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch™ for Football Manager 2023 Touch players at a later date. Please keep an eye on our social channels for updates.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting your platform client or console.

If you find any issues, please raise them via our Bug Tracker. If you experience any technical issues please check our FAQ for solutions or create a support ticket with our dedicated team.