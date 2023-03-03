 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone Fungus update for 3 March 2023

0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10685625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Relic : Restoration Protection
  • New Relic : Crescent Protector
  • New Achievement : Astral Master
  • New Achievement : Mush get as much HP as I can!
  • New Achievement : I like to wear many hats
  • New Achievement : Full arsenal
  • New Achievement : Parry is life
  • 1 New Mindshroom in Undergrounds
  • 1 New Mindshroom in Lava Temple
  • New connection between upper part of Lava Temple and Keeper of Flames room
  • Added instructions how to use the Shroomyuken Relic in the room you find the relic
  • New Enemy added to Undergrounds : Dark Protector
  • Visually remade the 'Dark Eye' enemy
  • Some small changes to level design in Undergrounds
  • The Ghost enemies in Undergrounds will stop charging after a while
  • CTRL + Shift + Enter will open the console

Changed files in this update

Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link