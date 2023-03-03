- New Relic : Restoration Protection
- New Relic : Crescent Protector
- New Achievement : Astral Master
- New Achievement : Mush get as much HP as I can!
- New Achievement : I like to wear many hats
- New Achievement : Full arsenal
- New Achievement : Parry is life
- 1 New Mindshroom in Undergrounds
- 1 New Mindshroom in Lava Temple
- New connection between upper part of Lava Temple and Keeper of Flames room
- Added instructions how to use the Shroomyuken Relic in the room you find the relic
- New Enemy added to Undergrounds : Dark Protector
- Visually remade the 'Dark Eye' enemy
- Some small changes to level design in Undergrounds
- The Ghost enemies in Undergrounds will stop charging after a while
- CTRL + Shift + Enter will open the console
Lone Fungus update for 3 March 2023
0.9.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
