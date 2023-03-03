Korea Dynasty 0.2.16 Update

This update 0.2.16 incorporates 14 improvements and bug fixes, including optimizations, abandoned houses and incinerators.

Improvements

items

Added Incinerator item. Adding fuel to the incinerator and holding an item in your hand will cause it to burn away.

Janghwa Hongryeon book item has been added. Currently, you can get the Janghwa Hongryeon book item from the abandoned house.

Natural/Artificial

Abandoned buildings have been added. You can occasionally find abandoned houses as you roam the map.

Background music, sound effect

Added fisherman's voice.

Simmani's voice has been added.

Lowered the sound of building breaking sound effects.

optimization

Almost all textures, such as items, clothes, and terrain, have been optimized by changing the compression algorithm.

Adjusted the unnecessary use of memory resources and reduced total memory usage by more than 25%.

Optimized stone modeling in the natural environment.

Work has been done to reduce lag that occurs when moving between regions.

Removed unnecessary resources and optimized capacity. Reduced total capacity by 30%.

(Now, the content has increased compared to the first version 0.1, but the capacity has been reduced by 60%)

bugfixes

Fixed an issue where the old man and Chuno's voice output was strange.

Addressed one of two causes for spears to fly erratically when thrown. Error frequency decreased.

Fixed an issue where wood was used on crafting tables that do not use fuel.

Fixed an error where items placed on a workbench were not saved.

There may be stability issues due to optimization, so we will update it by March 4th after checking.

When the bugs caused by the update are fixed a little more, the people who were put into the optimization work will be redeployed to the content development side.