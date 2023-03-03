Changes the way 3D links work, so that in the wordsearch game you can bidirectionally link to multiple other cells (where the shape definition defines it). Previously ambiguous links were mapped out and couldn't be used. These occur around the edges of objects where there are multiple intersections.
Word Attack update for 3 March 2023
Patch to 3D links
Patchnotes via Steam Community
