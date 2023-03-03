 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Word Attack update for 3 March 2023

Patch to 3D links

Share · View all patches · Build 10685446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes the way 3D links work, so that in the wordsearch game you can bidirectionally link to multiple other cells (where the shape definition defines it). Previously ambiguous links were mapped out and couldn't be used. These occur around the edges of objects where there are multiple intersections.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link