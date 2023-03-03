PATCH 2.6 BETA 1

With this update we hope our explorers will truly Feel at Home in the Radius 😈

As always, the beta has its own save folder and the saves will be compatible with the live version, once 2.6 fully releases (you’ll need to copy your saves from the beta folder). To access the beta go to Steam, Select Into the Radius game, Manage>Properties>Betas> select “active-beta”

GENERAL CHANGES & FEATURES

🔸 Significantly improved visuals of the player’s base as well as the look and feel of some other locations throughout the game.

🔸 Localized in-game texts into seven languages (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean). Now more explorers can enjoy adventures in the Radius in their native language. Additional localization is on the way.

🔸 Reworked and rebalanced enemy AI, resulting in more interesting gameplay situations. Monsters move and attack more actively, team up, and adjust to shooting distance.

PCVR GRAPHICAL OPTIONS

🔸 Now you can select Graphics presets.

🔸 Added new tech ScreenSpaceReflections, Fixed Foveated Rendering, MSAA as an Antialiasing option.

🔸 Removed DLSS support as it doesn’t provide any actual performance benefit in VR most of the time, reducing both FPS and quality.

🔸 Note on MSAA: currently this option is bugged and will be fixed during the beta. Please avoid enabling MSAA or Ultra graphics, otherwise you might encounter glitches and bugs.

IMPROVEMENTS

🔸 Changed jamming probability and corrected jamming odds for all firearms.

🔸 Stock folding sound has been added for firearms with folding stocks.

🔸 Improved grenade behavior when thrown.

🔸 More realistic sound of enemy footsteps.

🔸 More accurate comments regarding various cases of gun firing issues.

🔸 Improved interaction with tables in the Store.

🔸 Improved product details display when selling in the Store.

🔸 Selected Pocket Flashlight color is saved when moving between locations.

🔸 The flashlight left on does not turn off when you re-enter the base.

🔸 A new option in the game settings lets you turn the fallen objects highlight on and off.

🔸 New visual and sound effects.

BUG FIXES

🔸 Fixed bugs when reloading and jamming/false shooting for M4A1, DVL-10, M14, MP5, IZh-81, and PPSh.

🔸 Fixed names for both PPSh versions.

🔸 Fixed the Repair Box monitor bug.

🔸 Fixed food bite size on a knife or machete.

🔸 The flashlight is no longer on after the purchase.

🔸 Fixed posters at the base and added a new one.

🔸 The Committee’s emblem has been slightly refined.

🔸 Fixed hand position on some items for Valve Index controllers.

🔸 Lots of visual and audio bug fixes.