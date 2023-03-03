(Fix) Dev branch update 1.22 (build 94408)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build no. 94408 of version 1.22 is now live on the Development branch.

(Development branch, Steam) Version 1.22 (Build: 94408) patch notes:

Fixed: Crash caused by the projectile system

Fixed: Crash while aiming down sights with Hunter sense on

Fixed: Blood tracks causing severe FPS drops

Fixed: Invisible items in story missions

(MP) Fixed: T-posing animals on client side

Fixed: DLC pop-up notification in main menu (in cases where DLC has been uninstalled)

Fixed: Aurora Shores task “Harbrynzers“ - female animals updating task progress

Tweaked: Walking in crouch on steep terrain

Before you opt into the development branch, please make sure that you back up your save file, as progress you make on the development branch WILL NOT CARRY OVER to the stable version if you later choose to switch back. The patch will be pushed to the stable version and other platforms as soon as we have confirmed that it is indeed stable.

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch.

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!