Elephantasy: Flipside v1.3.2 Update

​Hey gang! Not a ton to report today, but I have one major bug and a few minor tweaks to address. Also, if you downloaded the game/updates yesterday and found your game crashing, that has been fixed as of last night, though you'll have to download the latest version for those fixes to take effect. Thank you all so much for your patience and goodwill, and I hope you continue to enjoy Flipside!

_ELEPHANTASY: FLIPSIDE v1.3.2 PATCHNOTES

Fixed bug where a certain NPC would disappear forever if you went the wrong way in the final area. They should now reappear where you first found them if you lead them astray. That said, any save files that previously encountered this may be stuck without the NPC in question. If this has happened to you, I've included a detailed description of how to fix this for yourself below.

Fixed height for plucking Daikon​ being inconsistent with their height.

Tweaked the room Burning Steel to (hopefully)​ make the puzzle solution more apparent. This change will only affect new save files.​

_

To fix the NPC not respawning if you have already removed them from your game: