Stickman Trenches v1.0.2 post launch patch

We at Big Play have been thoroughly going through the discussion boards and the Steam Reviews to find the issues, both big and small, that we can change. Changing them as fast as possible to make sure that everyone is able to play and enjoy Stickman Trenches. Here are the patch notes:

Bug Fixes, Screen Resolution Support, and Other

Support added for screen resolutions of all sizes, found in the settings

Some bug fixes

Disabled the Weather Effects by default, can be turned off/on in the settings

Disabled the Day-Night Cycle by default, can be turned off/on in the settings

Temporarily added NEW Brutal Difficulty for testing and feedback

One of the issues we had at launch was we didn't have support for multiple screen resolutions. As of patch v1.0.2 we've rectified that and given support to screens of all sizes. In update v1.0.1 that we dropped last night we also addressed UI scaling as some players experienced issues on ultrawide monitors. Together with these two patches that we've updated in the last 36 hours since launch we hope that solves the majority of the issues our players have had with screen resolutions and the UI. If anyone has any more issues please reach out to us in the bugs/issues thread in Discussions at our Steam Community section, and we'll endeavor to promptly fix it.

As discussed in yesterday's v1.0.1 patch notes, we'll have more information coming to you soon. Including our roadmap plans for support and continued content updates in the near future. We'll also be dropping another patch update very soon, hopefully even today, to put in a guide and fix some more bugs and issues that players are having.

We've got a grand strategy and plan that we'd like to stick to, so stay frosty and we'll see you in the trenches.