"THE GOBLIN FORTRESS" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

Goblins has arrived to Tower Walker! This is a HUGE major update. Tell all your friends or shout it on the mountains to help spread this game to all corners of the world.
To unlock the new exciting things just play to progress. We always appreciate and try our best to apply any feedback given by you to make the game the best experience it can possibly be.
Thank you very much for the amazing support! Enjoy!
Here are the patch notes (1.0044.38):
NEW CONTENT
- Increased max level cap to lvl 100
- ADDED new playable race "Goblin"
- ADDED new racial mastery "Greed", +5% gold find
- ADDED new S-grade weapons, 9 total weapons
- ADDED new player stat "Gold Find", loot more coins
- ADDED new special item "Goblin crystal"
- ADDED new boss "Wolfgrin" the elder goblin
- ADDED new boss "Goreclaw" the smasher
- ADDED new feature "Apply curse to floors"
- ADDED new lore in Journal
TOWER
- Added "Goblin curse" mechanics to all floors (Increase difficulty of enemies and gain item find bonus and experience gain up to 300%)
- Added new section to the tower "Goblin halls"
- Added new mob type "Goblin Thief"
- Added new mob type "Goblin Robber"
- Added new mob type "Goblin Crusher"
- Added new boss "Goreclaw"
- Added new boss "Wolfgrin"
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Veteran"
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Violent";
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Nightmare";
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal I";
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal II";
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal III";
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal IV";
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal V";
- Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal VI";
SYSTEM
- Ascenion requirements has been changed to lvl 100
- Added new mastery "WEAPONSMITHING II", to be unlocked at lvl 60
- Reworked item find drop chance for all "rare" loots in the game
- Reworked item find drop chance for all "legendary" loots in the game
- Reworked item find drop chance for all "shadow" loots in the game
- Added "Gold find" mechanics to loot systems
ITEMS
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Book) "MANTICORE"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Staff) "COBRA"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Mighty Weapon) "GORECLAW"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Mace/shield) "TROLLMACE / SKULLSHIELD"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Claws) "TWIN VIPERS"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Dualswords) "JADEBLADES"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Dagger) "VENOMOUS"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Bow) "VIPERSTING"
- Added new S-grade Weapon (Dark orb) "HARVESTER"
- Added new special item (Misc) "Goblin Crystal"
CRAFTING
- Increased max capacity for crafted items stack from 999 to 9999
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, A SAGES'S NOTES"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, RED CRYSTALLINE"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, ANCIENT CRYSTAL BLADE"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, ARCANA / NAFANG"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, BEASTFANGS"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, BLOODY ORCHIDS"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, DOOM DAGGER"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, SOULBOW"
- Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, SERPENTA"
- Extra info for crafting recipies are now visible only on hover
QUESTS
- Added 3 new normal quests and 2 heroic quests
- Quest reward for defeating (560)"Goblin Thief" is now 1x Goblin Crystal
- Quest reward for defeating (580)"Goblin Robber" is now 1x Legendary chest
- Quest reward for defeating (600)"Goblin Crusher" is now 5x Goblin Crystals
COMBAT
- Slighty lower experience gain when your character is 8 to 12 levels higher then the enemy
- Slighty lower experience gain when your character is 12 to 15 levels higher then the enemy
- No longer gain experience when your character is 16 levels higher then the enemy
- Fixed an issue with Archmage ability "Scorched Earth"
SHARED STASH
- Added option in settings to disable auto loot to shared stash
- Added function to sell "Soulshots" from shared stash
- Added function to sell "Weapons" from shared stash
- Added function to sell "Armor" from shared stash
- Added function to sell "Helmets" from shared stash
- Added function to sell "Rings" from shared stash
- Added "Sell mode" to shared stash
- Added "Disenchant/Recycle" mode" to shared stash
MISC
- Added correct hover info to Strength for Mystic classes
- Added correct hover info to Intellect for Warrior classes
- Added correct hover info to Intellect for Rogue classes
- Fixed issues with soul ring for new characters
- Fixed issue with incorrect value for magical damage
reduction
- Fixed issue with incorrect value for physical damage
reduction
- Minor tweaks to experience gain
- Minor tweaks to value of certain items
- Fixed issues with textures in inventory and shared stash
- Performance improvements in all areas of the game
- Optimized and improved load order in basecamp scene
- Optimized and improved load order in tower scene
- Interface refinements and convenience adjustments
- Numerous of other minor balance changes
- Numerous other bug fixes & stability fixes
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
