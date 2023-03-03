"THE GOBLIN FORTRESS" UPDATE IS OUT NOW!

Goblins has arrived to Tower Walker! This is a HUGE major update. Tell all your friends or shout it on the mountains to help spread this game to all corners of the world.

To unlock the new exciting things just play to progress. We always appreciate and try our best to apply any feedback given by you to make the game the best experience it can possibly be.

Thank you very much for the amazing support! Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.0044.38):

NEW CONTENT

Increased max level cap to lvl 100

ADDED new playable race "Goblin"

ADDED new racial mastery "Greed", +5% gold find

ADDED new S-grade weapons, 9 total weapons

ADDED new player stat "Gold Find", loot more coins

ADDED new special item "Goblin crystal"

ADDED new boss "Wolfgrin" the elder goblin

ADDED new boss "Goreclaw" the smasher

ADDED new feature "Apply curse to floors"

ADDED new lore in Journal

TOWER

Added "Goblin curse" mechanics to all floors (Increase difficulty of enemies and gain item find bonus and experience gain up to 300%)

Added new section to the tower "Goblin halls"

Added new mob type "Goblin Thief"

Added new mob type "Goblin Robber"

Added new mob type "Goblin Crusher"

Added new boss "Goreclaw"

Added new boss "Wolfgrin"

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Veteran"

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Violent";

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Nightmare";

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal I";

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal II";

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal III";

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal IV";

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal V";

Added new difficulty option to all floors, "Brutal VI";

SYSTEM

Ascenion requirements has been changed to lvl 100

Added new mastery "WEAPONSMITHING II", to be unlocked at lvl 60

Reworked item find drop chance for all "rare" loots in the game

Reworked item find drop chance for all "legendary" loots in the game

Reworked item find drop chance for all "shadow" loots in the game

Added "Gold find" mechanics to loot systems

ITEMS

Added new S-grade Weapon (Book) "MANTICORE"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Staff) "COBRA"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Mighty Weapon) "GORECLAW"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Mace/shield) "TROLLMACE / SKULLSHIELD"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Claws) "TWIN VIPERS"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Dualswords) "JADEBLADES"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Dagger) "VENOMOUS"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Bow) "VIPERSTING"

Added new S-grade Weapon (Dark orb) "HARVESTER"

Added new special item (Misc) "Goblin Crystal"

CRAFTING

Increased max capacity for crafted items stack from 999 to 9999

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, A SAGES'S NOTES"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, RED CRYSTALLINE"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, ANCIENT CRYSTAL BLADE"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, ARCANA / NAFANG"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, BEASTFANGS"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, BLOODY ORCHIDS"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, DOOM DAGGER"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, SOULBOW"

Added new crafting recipie "A-grade Weapon, SERPENTA"

Extra info for crafting recipies are now visible only on hover

QUESTS

Added 3 new normal quests and 2 heroic quests

Quest reward for defeating (560)"Goblin Thief" is now 1x Goblin Crystal

Quest reward for defeating (580)"Goblin Robber" is now 1x Legendary chest

Quest reward for defeating (600)"Goblin Crusher" is now 5x Goblin Crystals

COMBAT

Slighty lower experience gain when your character is 8 to 12 levels higher then the enemy

Slighty lower experience gain when your character is 12 to 15 levels higher then the enemy

No longer gain experience when your character is 16 levels higher then the enemy

Fixed an issue with Archmage ability "Scorched Earth"

SHARED STASH

Added option in settings to disable auto loot to shared stash

Added function to sell "Soulshots" from shared stash

Added function to sell "Weapons" from shared stash

Added function to sell "Armor" from shared stash

Added function to sell "Helmets" from shared stash

Added function to sell "Rings" from shared stash

Added "Sell mode" to shared stash

Added "Disenchant/Recycle" mode" to shared stash

MISC