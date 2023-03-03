Adventure Mode Added with New Area to Explore

New Mode: Adventure

Going on an adventure with your fighter will provide them with the opportunity to gain experience while exploring new areas and collecting resources or equipment along the way. The current adventure to Cobalt Caverns functions similar to a traditional dungeon found in western RPG's but this will introduce new mechanics to the game and allow a change of pace for the player between fighting in the arena.

Unlock option to travel to Cobalt Caverns after achieving 2 wins in the arena

Take on new enemies and one familiar but stronger adversary

Explore and climb to find hidden chests or keys to progress further

More areas to explore will be added now that the ground work for Adventures has been released

Changes to the camera setup

No longer requires pressing right mouse button to look around. The camera automatically follows where the player is facing

Will add option to toggle between controls if requested

Added targeting camera so focus will automatically be on target when fighting

Fixes & Requested Additions

Fixed issues with options menu showing unused buttons

Added quality change settings

If any bugs are discovered or there are features you would like to see added or changed, please leave a post in the discussions on Steam for Alien Colosseum.