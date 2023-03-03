TowersRTS New Worlds

Hello everyone, it has been a long time since our last Patch, but this has a special reason.

We present you with the most significant content update since the release of TowersRTS.

We hope you like all the new content!

New Scenarios:

Besides Grassland we added 3 more Scenarios: Lavaland, Iceland, and Badlands.

Just like Grassland, you will discover many new levels with new mechanics and new looks to experience!

After finishing a scenario, you will unlock the faction and the hero you played against in the scenario.

Factions:

It's kinda boring that humans are only fighting other humans ... so we added Factions!

The enemies on the grassland scenario now turned into orcs! Besides visual differences, they also have a small passive effect.

Humans have a chance to dodge an attack and orcs have a chance to deal with a critical strike.

In the other scenarios, you will encounter new factions like skeletons, yetis, and grounders.

New Heroes:

Grant:

Lavaland's end boss is Grant. He is a big golem with a magma core fueling his rage!

So watch out, he will burn down your army with his lava attacks!

And of course, when you beat him, you will also be able to play him.

Aurora:

Iceland's end boss is Aurora. She can use her spiritual energy to form ice.

With her strong ice attacks, she will freeze your army and deal tons of damage!

You better bring a coat, it gets icy.

Sadly she .. missed the bus and will come out with a little more delay, so stay tuned!

Improved Victory Screen:

We improved the victory screen to be more clear and clean.

We also added a statistic window to the end screen of multiplayer matches with information like units killed, produced, forge upgrades, and so on.

The item and hero xp reward is now clearly separated.

The play again buttons got their little window.

Improved Performance:

We managed to improve the performance of some main parts of the game, resulting in a better performance overall (In my tests, I achieved around 8-16 more FPS).

Reworked map in the world map:

Before you had to zoom out far enough to transition to the map.

But we thought that this is not the best way to use the map, as you may just want to see more without accidentally opening the map.

That's why we transferred it to a button beside the profile button.

Furthermore, we improved the map visuals, added all scenario sections, and clicking on the island will already teleport you and not only when you click on the portal itself.

New Language/Sounds:

Grassland got a music update

We added 4 new languages to the game: Korean, Italian, Spanish, and French

There are new voice lines for the tutorial in the languages: English, German, Korean

Gameplay Improvements:

There is now a marker for each unit move destination and attack position

Improved attack detection when clicking above enemy units

New way to attack: When you have units selected and right-click an enemy building, it will be an attack move to the front of the building

Improved the attack on trunks

The Health bar of a unit will now disappear when he dies

Improved Unit Behaviour:

The hero has now a higher priority for movement. He can get through a group of units easier than before

At tower defense, units will now focus on enemies and then return to their initial position instead of fighting over the position of the enemy

Archers are now always in the middle of the formation. The formation from middle to the outside is now Hero -> Ranged -> Melee

Overlay Improvements:

Adjusted some UI elements in the world map

Leaderboard times are now in a strict format

Daily activity chest has now a preview of possible rewards

Profile window and shop tabs text now get bold when the tab is selected

Profile window tabs text now have all the same size

New icon for voice volume in settings

World map:

Renamed the island "Grassland" to "Forest Island"

Change the lighting on the "Forest Island"

Level Changes:

Slightly reworked grassland end boss level. There is a circle you can use to activate a bridge as a shortcut behind the plants.

Repositioned a monster in "Spooky Lights" so that he won't get too close to the enemy tower

Bug Fixes: