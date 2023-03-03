You can now change game's control keys to suit your taste.
You no longer have to whine that the reload key is a mouse wheel.
Ponchoman update for 3 March 2023
Key binding
Patchnotes via Steam Community
You can now change game's control keys to suit your taste.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ponchoman Depot 1919751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update