Starship Troopers: Terran Command update for 3 March 2023

Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Open beta update v2.3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Troopers,

today we are releasing a new update for the beta:

v2.3.6 - a7436a1af - Beta

Features

  • Savegames - Add savegame support for Steam Workshop and local scenarios.
  • Workshop - New workshop screen in the main menu to subscribe and launch workshop scenarios
  • Editor - Added support for custom story characters in a scenario, see Template_Triggers_Attacking for an example
  • Editor - Added rescaling of decorations and updated tool help text

Improvements

  • Decoration previews - Improved the decoration preview rendering in the editor, most decorations have a previews now
  • Control groups - simplified the new controls groups to a single default. Units can be added to multiple control groups using Alt+x or Shift+Alt+x
  • Polished editor UI in various places
  • Various fixes for the editor and the campaign in preparation of the release

