Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Open beta update v2.3.6

Greetings Troopers,
today we are releasing a new update for the beta:
v2.3.6 - a7436a1af - Beta
Features
- Savegames - Add savegame support for Steam Workshop and local scenarios.
- Workshop - New workshop screen in the main menu to subscribe and launch workshop scenarios
- Editor - Added support for custom story characters in a scenario, see Template_Triggers_Attacking for an example
- Editor - Added rescaling of decorations and updated tool help text
Improvements
- Decoration previews - Improved the decoration preview rendering in the editor, most decorations have a previews now
- Control groups - simplified the new controls groups to a single default. Units can be added to multiple control groups using Alt+x or Shift+Alt+x
- Polished editor UI in various places
- Various fixes for the editor and the campaign in preparation of the release
Changed depots in beta branch