1.1.1 Environment Effect Efficacy Enlarged

Environment Effects in (full) force

The game has found itself a new abundance of environment effects or lack thereof. Old players might notice the lack of spikes and acid pools in some runs and that because we have reached another level in closing in on our new feature under the codename "Arena".

Every run now randomized which environment effect/trap shall bear your grace each time you press play. Full list is:

Spikes

Acid Pools

Triple Spike with reward

Fireballs

Spikeballs

Dream Zones

Spawner Vents

Spinning Pinwheel Blade

Upside down spikes ːsteammockingː

Bounce Pad

Your play shall find a bit more variance than prior, all systems will be further improved in the future. Please enjoy!