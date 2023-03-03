 Skip to content

Clockwork Survivors update for 3 March 2023

1.1.1 Environment Effect Efficacy Enlarged

Share · View all patches · Build 10684968

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Environment Effects in (full) force

The game has found itself a new abundance of environment effects or lack thereof. Old players might notice the lack of spikes and acid pools in some runs and that because we have reached another level in closing in on our new feature under the codename "Arena".

Every run now randomized which environment effect/trap shall bear your grace each time you press play. Full list is:

  • Spikes
  • Acid Pools
  • Triple Spike with reward
  • Fireballs
  • Spikeballs
  • Dream Zones
  • Spawner Vents
  • Spinning Pinwheel Blade
  • Upside down spikes ːsteammockingː
  • Bounce Pad

Your play shall find a bit more variance than prior, all systems will be further improved in the future. Please enjoy!

Changed files in this update

