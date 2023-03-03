Since the earliest days of this game some players didn't like the colorful projectiles. While there have been many changes and tweaks over time I can now finally announce that people can disable them. Just press the button in the bottom of the screen to toggle between colored and natural projectiles.

I have also worked on the following:

The toggle buttons in the bottom of the screen now give feedback which of them are active

Tried several variations of natural projectiles

Added pirate ships (currently disabled until a bug is fixed)

Disabled the halloween mod completely since it would sometimes turn on by itself

Added a blue sun and black sun superweapon structure (currently disabled, coming soon)

Added the Tari medium weapon

Added FireDemon to the captain name list since he became a supporter of the project on Patreon.com/tensegames

A whole bunch of other things are happening on the backend of things. Hopefully I can give you guys an update on those things soon. I am also working out which things I still want to add before an official V1 release. There's a lot of feedback to go through, so I'm trying to be smart/wise in deciding what to add, in what order, and what priority each item gets. I will keep you guys posted!