Version 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

today we are releasing an update for Kuro no Kiseki with the following changes:

Add a special feature to (optionally) handle GPU data transfers differently. We have observed this to significantly improve performance on some systems with AMD GPUs . See below for more details.

on some systems with . See below for more details. Fix fade effect not spanning the whole screen in non-16:9 aspect ratios when skipping events

Adjust chapter start screens for non-16:9 aspect ratios

Regarding the GPU data transfer change, in our testing this improved performance by a significant degree on some AMD systems, but was neutral or slightly negative in its performance impact on other systems.

As such, by default we enable this behavior only on systems with an AMD GPU and disable it on others.

[expand]

If, for any reason, you want to override this automatic selection, you can do so by changing the "extra_host_write_buffering" setting in the game's "settings.yaml" file found in "%LOCALAPPDATA%/Falcom/Kuro". This setting will show up in the file after launching the new version once and accessing its settings.

The default is "Auto" and selects the behaviour based on the GPU vendor. "Never" forces the prior behaviour even on AMD. "Always" uses the extra buffering even on NV and Intel GPUs.

We do not recommend changing the default behaviour.

[/expand]

As always for our releases, in case you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.