Update V 0.2.0

In this update I replaced the old map with a complete new one. This one only has 3 biomes with future biomes to come.

This time caves are present and some places to explore and loot. Some of the places are only placeholders and will be changed in future updates but I had to block them to prevent you from building at this places and destroy your savegames.

A propos savegames: Yes I had to wipe your savegames because it is a complete new map and it had caused a lot of extreme errors and issues. So Yes, you have to start a new game. Sorry about that but it is neccessary.

To see what is planned this year just take a look on the roadmap here: Re.Poly Roadmap

I hope you like the update and I hope the performance boost that is present you will no longer have overheated graphics cards. :)

Update notes Version 0.2.0

Additions:

Added green land caves

Added Pine forest caves

Added snow biome caves

Added new leather chest armor (male)

Added new leather chest armor (female)

Added Sword forward dash attack (starts a combo too)

Added sword air attack

Added bihander jump attack

Added new bihander combo

Added bihander dash attack

Added new greataxe combo

Added greataxe jump attack

Added greataxe dash attack

Added birch tree model to the green lands

Added shrines that has to be activated which grants memory fragments (works client side so every player in a session can activate them individually)

Added 3 goblin forts to the green lands

Added text info for building parts, usables and when a chicken or rabbit is catched

Changes:

Changed: Sword combos are more straight forward now

Changed: right mouse attack can now be triggered as a combo + combination

Changed: Shields can be used with any type of weapon except of bow and crossbow

Changed: Rock, Coal and copper models

Changed: berry bushes and normal bushes will not block the character anymore

Changed: Natural Beehives will only be present in the green lands

Changed: Breeding animals are randomly placed all over the green lands biome instead of having specific places for them

Changed: Wooden staff model

Changed: Honey is usable now and will heal 5% of your HP

Changed: Use the mouse wheel give you the ability to scroll through the quick bar

Changed: default key for changing build height is left Ctrl now

Changed: To rotate a build part you have to hold left alt (Because the mouse wheel changes slots now this is the only way)

Changed: the default key for evading is the middle mouse button now

Fixes: