Update V 0.2.0

Hey there girls and guys.
In this update I replaced the old map with a complete new one. This one only has 3 biomes with future biomes to come.
This time caves are present and some places to explore and loot. Some of the places are only placeholders and will be changed in future updates but I had to block them to prevent you from building at this places and destroy your savegames.
A propos savegames: Yes I had to wipe your savegames because it is a complete new map and it had caused a lot of extreme errors and issues. So Yes, you have to start a new game. Sorry about that but it is neccessary.
To see what is planned this year just take a look on the roadmap here: Re.Poly Roadmap
I hope you like the update and I hope the performance boost that is present you will no longer have overheated graphics cards. :)
Update notes Version 0.2.0
Additions:
- Added green land caves
- Added Pine forest caves
- Added snow biome caves
- Added new leather chest armor (male)
- Added new leather chest armor (female)
- Added Sword forward dash attack (starts a combo too)
- Added sword air attack
- Added bihander jump attack
- Added new bihander combo
- Added bihander dash attack
- Added new greataxe combo
- Added greataxe jump attack
- Added greataxe dash attack
- Added birch tree model to the green lands
- Added shrines that has to be activated which grants memory fragments (works client side so every player in a session can activate them individually)
- Added 3 goblin forts to the green lands
- Added text info for building parts, usables and when a chicken or rabbit is catched
Changes:
- Changed: Sword combos are more straight forward now
- Changed: right mouse attack can now be triggered as a combo + combination
- Changed: Shields can be used with any type of weapon except of bow and crossbow
- Changed: Rock, Coal and copper models
- Changed: berry bushes and normal bushes will not block the character anymore
- Changed: Natural Beehives will only be present in the green lands
- Changed: Breeding animals are randomly placed all over the green lands biome instead of having specific places for them
- Changed: Wooden staff model
- Changed: Honey is usable now and will heal 5% of your HP
- Changed: Use the mouse wheel give you the ability to scroll through the quick bar
- Changed: default key for changing build height is left Ctrl now
- Changed: To rotate a build part you have to hold left alt (Because the mouse wheel changes slots now this is the only way)
- Changed: the default key for evading is the middle mouse button now
Fixes:
- Fixed: drag and drop tools, weapons etc. on or off the hotbar will not change the attached models of them
- Fixed: dragging and dropping weapons etc. from the hotbar to drop them will not remove the attached model from the char
- Fixed: Some bosses do not spawn sometimes
- Fixed: Upgrading the roof corner inner will cause to change it to a reverse triangle roof
