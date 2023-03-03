Update 0.1.4.12 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! We've spent this Patch covering a range of bug fixes, as well as this we have added the ability to lock/unlock crew slots using right click, and added the ability to destroy stockpiles.

As always please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.

Quality of Life:

Added right click to lock/unlock crew slots.

Added ability to delete stockpiles. Starting stockpile is removed and central hub now acts as the starting stockpile.

Fauna Capture Rate and Power Efficiency Research Module Attachments can no longer be attacked by the Threat.

Updated the Submarine crew assignment screen to be the same as the building crew assignment.

Bug Fixes: