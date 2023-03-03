Update 0.1.4.12 Patch Notes

Hi everyone! We've spent this Patch covering a range of bug fixes, as well as this we have added the ability to lock/unlock crew slots using right click, and added the ability to destroy stockpiles.
As always please continue to submit bugs and feedback here & Discord.
Quality of Life:
- Added right click to lock/unlock crew slots.
- Added ability to delete stockpiles. Starting stockpile is removed and central hub now acts as the starting stockpile.
- Fauna Capture Rate and Power Efficiency Research Module Attachments can no longer be attacked by the Threat.
- Updated the Submarine crew assignment screen to be the same as the building crew assignment.
Bug Fixes:
- Prevent overlapping of modules when one is deleted.
- Can now snap modules to destroyed lab.
- Trench Snap Points only highlight if the Trench has been discovered.
- Newly constructed submarines will now move to docks, mining subs idling due to full stockpiles can now be reassigned.
- Fix for a bug that could prevent mining submarines being deleted.
- Unpausing time using spacebar will now set the game to the previous time speed.
- Prevent objectives from firing more than once in rare circumstances.
- Build Outpost near POI tasks now complete correctly if the Outpost was already built.
- Tutorial button highlights in tutorial mode.
