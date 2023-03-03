 Skip to content

Surviving the Abyss update for 3 March 2023

Update 0.1.4.12 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We've spent this Patch covering a range of bug fixes, as well as this we have added the ability to lock/unlock crew slots using right click, and added the ability to destroy stockpiles.
Quality of Life:
  • Added right click to lock/unlock crew slots.
  • Added ability to delete stockpiles. Starting stockpile is removed and central hub now acts as the starting stockpile.
  • Fauna Capture Rate and Power Efficiency Research Module Attachments can no longer be attacked by the Threat.
  • Updated the Submarine crew assignment screen to be the same as the building crew assignment.
Bug Fixes:
  • Prevent overlapping of modules when one is deleted.
  • Can now snap modules to destroyed lab.
  • Trench Snap Points only highlight if the Trench has been discovered.
  • Newly constructed submarines will now move to docks, mining subs idling due to full stockpiles can now be reassigned.
  • Fix for a bug that could prevent mining submarines being deleted.
  • Unpausing time using spacebar will now set the game to the previous time speed.
  • Prevent objectives from firing more than once in rare circumstances.
  • Build Outpost near POI tasks now complete correctly if the Outpost was already built.
  • Tutorial button highlights in tutorial mode.

