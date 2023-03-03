Ver 1.1.1 Update

Added a walkthrough of the boss's gimmick.

Fixed a bug where the game would not launch if the Windows language was not Korean, English, or Japanese.(maybe??)

( Not Sure I have to chack it If you have a problem please use the steamforum I will help you)

In fact, I was constantly paying attention to the gimmick part of the boss, but as it says in the game, it was a graduation project of university students and the project was already finished.

There were a lot of resources and programming that needed to be created just by registering and releasing the game on Steam, and I thought, "Do I need to make additional modifications to the game?".

However, I was increasingly concerned about the parts that needed to be fixed while keeping an eye on the user's reviews.

but realistically, we could only fix it with programming.

So we added a section to guide you through the boss gimmick.

Thank you so much for playing our game!