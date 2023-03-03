-Add 11 character you can summon
-You can now summon your after life
-Fix bug summon price display incorrect
-Reduce price when summon character
-Reduce price when hire legion from castle
-Summon Cursed Angel is more expensive
-Reduce light when summon Cursed Angel
-Summon Cursed Angel performance issue will be fixed in the future
Cursed Angel: Time Paradox update for 3 March 2023
Update Notes for March 3
