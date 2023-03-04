- Improved performance of the Dealer and Fleet screens on Enceladus station.
- Increased accuracy of kinetic impact damage tracking for ships (both yours and NPC).
- Fixed unresolved physics for Runasimi KR37 cargo baffles, which could induce an unexpected torque on your ship, causing it to spin up without visible interactions.
- Fixed some dialogue trees regarding salvage recovery, which could lead to dead ends.
- Changed the dynamic loader to address freezes experienced on some Linux systems.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 4 March 2023
0.608.5 - Velocity Squared
Patchnotes via Steam Community
