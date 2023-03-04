 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 4 March 2023

0.608.5 - Velocity Squared

Build 10684521

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved performance of the Dealer and Fleet screens on Enceladus station.
  • Increased accuracy of kinetic impact damage tracking for ships (both yours and NPC).
  • Fixed unresolved physics for Runasimi KR37 cargo baffles, which could induce an unexpected torque on your ship, causing it to spin up without visible interactions.
  • Fixed some dialogue trees regarding salvage recovery, which could lead to dead ends.
  • Changed the dynamic loader to address freezes experienced on some Linux systems.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
