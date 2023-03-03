Mar 3rd Patch Notes

Bug fixes:
- c++ runtime bump that should help with some rare game crash issues (additional install may be reguired by Steam manager)
- Biome 2 fixes that should prevent bouncer enemies stuck on walls or in non-destroyable platforms
- fixed some arenas (all biomes) objective triggers that could cause player stuck within mission
- Fixed bug preventing tuorial from being finalized
- Final boss fixes that prevented game from being completed in some cases
- Map generation bug fixes
- Fixed bug that generated two identical Plugin rewards
New features and improvements:
- We enhanced our input system so game should be more accessible with controllers. It's WIP do some bugs may occur!
- Shop UX improvements
- Shop re-roll feature. Now you can spend some Bits to refresh stock
- New extraction zone visuals
- New dialogues
- New loading screen
- Enemy Charger behavior pass so now he behaves like a good boy not sucker punching you from outside camera view
- Visual improvements on arenas
- Inventory ligting improvements
- Animations improvements
- Special "thank you" skin for our Early Access supporters!
