Uragun update for 3 March 2023

Mar 3rd Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10684427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • c++ runtime bump that should help with some rare game crash issues (additional install may be reguired by Steam manager)
  • Biome 2 fixes that should prevent bouncer enemies stuck on walls or in non-destroyable platforms
  • fixed some arenas (all biomes) objective triggers that could cause player stuck within mission
  • Fixed bug preventing tuorial from being finalized
  • Final boss fixes that prevented game from being completed in some cases
  • Map generation bug fixes
  • Fixed bug that generated two identical Plugin rewards

New features and improvements:

  • We enhanced our input system so game should be more accessible with controllers. It's WIP do some bugs may occur!
  • Shop UX improvements
  • Shop re-roll feature. Now you can spend some Bits to refresh stock
  • New extraction zone visuals
  • New dialogues
  • New loading screen
  • Enemy Charger behavior pass so now he behaves like a good boy not sucker punching you from outside camera view
  • Visual improvements on arenas
  • Inventory ligting improvements
  • Animations improvements
  • Special "thank you" skin for our Early Access supporters!

